KYOCERA AVX Earns a Prestigious Gold Level 2021 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has received a Gold Level 2021 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award for the third consecutive year. Bestowed by TTI, Inc., the world’s leading authorized specialty distributor of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical (IP&E) components, the award recognizes KYOCERA AVX for faithfully fulfilling numerous quality performance metrics designed to elevate supplier and distributor performance and achieve maximum customer satisfaction in Europe. The Gold Level 2021 award also marks the fifth time that KYOCERA AVX has earned this prestigious honor in the past six years.

TTI’s Supplier Excellence Awards represent the highest possible recognition of a supplier’s annual performance as it relates to quality acceptance, ship-to-commit delivery date, effective business systems, ease of doing business, and both the quality and efficacy of field employee and management relationships. The Gold Level 2021 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award specifically celebrates KYOCERA AVX for the successful fulfillment of crucial performance metrics including on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer-reported quality, administrative quality, operations and business systems, and sales and management support.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to recognize KYOCERA AVX amongst the high achievers in our annual TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award Program for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in the past six years,” said Geoff Breed, Vice President, Marketing, TTI Europe. “This significant achievement represents the hard work and dedication of KYOCERA AVX employees as well as the company’s comprehensive commitment to operational excellence and delivering outstanding customer service and satisfaction. All of us at TTI Europe extend our sincere gratitude to the KYOCERA AVX team for consistently providing exceptional quality, on-time delivery, and optimal customer service.”

“We are very proud to have earned a TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in the past six years. These prestigious awards recognize our team’s unflagging commitment to providing peak performance, as well as our ability to consistently deliver on that intention, and it is an honor to once again have our hard work celebrated by one of our highly valued strategic partners,” said Alex Schenkel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at KYOCERA AVX. “We are so grateful to our team for their exemplary performance, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with TTI Europe in 2022.”

For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 2 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

Attachment