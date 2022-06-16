Tupperware Brands Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Tupperware securities between November 3, 2021 and May 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until August 15, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

Plaintiff alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (ii) accordingly, Tupperware's full-year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; and (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tupperware class-action lawsuit.

