Parcel Pending by Quadient Kicks Off “Lockerpalooza” Celebration at National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize Show

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, will be exhibiting Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker solutions at the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize trade show being held June 22-24 in San Diego. Under the theme “Lockerpalooza,” the company is launching a rock festival themed celebration running June through Labor Day. A Ticketmaster gift certificate giveaway will be part of the promotion at the trade show.

Visitors to Booth #2230 will be shown how Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers can take the package burden off of onsite teams while delivering on-demand, contact-free, secure package delivery—one of the most important amenities for multifamily residents. The customizable indoor, outdoor and refrigerated electronic lockers can enhance the resident experience while meeting the demands of increased package volumes the multifamily industry is experiencing. Additionally, Parcel Pending’s multifamily smart locker solutions help property owners and managers differentiate their properties, reduce operational costs by saving valuable staff time and increase responsiveness to residents.

“As multifamily residences continue to grow in popularity, parcel management has become a very real challenge for property managers,” said Gerry Casey, executive vice president of sales and operations, North American Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “We know that a positive resident experience is essential to attract and retain quality residents, which is why we see the trade show as the perfect venue for kicking off our Lockerpalooza celebration.”

In the U.S., almost 6,500 Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker systems have been deployed in the multifamily property management industry. Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart locker systems allow couriers to deliver packages directly into the lockers using an access code unique to each courier company. Residents are then notified via text/email that their packages have arrived. They can quickly and easily retrieve their package(s) at their convenience by scanning the barcode provided in their email/text to automatically open the locker door. Residents may also use the Parcel Pending by Quadient app to retrieve packages contact-free and manage their accounts.

