Global Myelofibrosis Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Some of the essential takeaways from the Myelofibrosis Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Myelofibrosis Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 45+ Myelofibrosis pipeline treatment therapies.

active players working to develop Myelofibrosis pipeline treatment therapies. Some of the key Myelofibrosis companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Myelofibrosis treatment options include Pharmaxis, Keros Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Galecto Biotech AB, Actuate Therapeutics Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, AbbVie, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sierra Oncology, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Imago BioSciences, Inc., Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., NS Pharma, Inc., Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., Geron Corporation, Inc., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd, Prelude Therapeutics, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Active Biotech, The Menarini Group, Cyclica Inc, GAT Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, iOnctura, Telios Pharma, Inc. and many others.

and many others. Essential Myelofibrosis pipeline therapies such as PXS-5505, KER-050, BMS-986158, APG-1252, TP-3654, GB2064, 9-ING-41, Selinexor, TL-895, Mivebresib, Navitoclax, ABBV-744, Navitoclax, TQ05105, TBX-2400, Fostamatinib, ACE-536, Panobinostat, Momelotinib, Itacitinib, Parsaclisib, Bomedemstat, PU-H71, Pelabresib, KRT-232, NS-018, Imetelstat, TL-895, Jaktinib, Pomalidomide, MMB, RO7490677, INCB057643, LNK01002, INCB000928, LDE225, Flonoltinib, PRT543, CK0804, JAB-8263, Tasquinimod, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. In June 2022 , Cellenkos announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase Ib , open-label study of CK0804 as an add-on therapy to ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis who experience a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib.

, announced that the (FDA) has cleared its (IND) application to initiate a , open-label study of CK0804 as an add-on therapy to ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis who experience a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib. In June 2022 , announced the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for TP-3654 , Sumitomo Pharma Oncology's proprietary investigational oral inhibitor of PIM kinases, for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

, announced the granted for , proprietary investigational oral inhibitor of PIM kinases, for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In June 2022 , Imago Biosciences presented updated positive data from its ongoing global Phase II clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with advanced myelofibrosis. Bomedemstat was generally safe and well-tolerated in patients with myelofibrosis. The most common non-hematologic adverse event (AE) related to bomedemstat was dysgeusia (altered taste), which occurred in 36% of patients, and dysgeusia led to discontinuation in 1 patient. There were 14 serious adverse events (SAEs) deemed related to bomedemstat per the Investigator.

, presented updated positive data from its ongoing global evaluating in patients with advanced myelofibrosis. Bomedemstat was generally safe and in patients with myelofibrosis. The most common non-hematologic (AE) related to bomedemstat was dysgeusia (altered taste), which occurred in 36% of patients, and dysgeusia led to discontinuation in 1 patient. There were 14 serious adverse events (SAEs) deemed related to bomedemstat per the Investigator. In May 2022 , Active Biotech announced that US FDA has granted tasquinimod Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

, announced that US FDA has granted for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In June 2022, AbbVie announced new data from Cohort 3 of its Phase II REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare and difficult to treat blood cancer. These data reinforced the importance of early intervention in myelofibrosis and the potential to achieve improved clinical outcomes.

announced from of its REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare and difficult to treat blood cancer. These data reinforced the importance of early intervention in myelofibrosis and the potential to achieve improved clinical outcomes. In February 2022 , Active Biotech entered into an exclusive license agreement with Oncode Institute in the Netherlands , for the global rights to patents relating to the use of tasquinimod and other inhibitors of S100 for use in the treatment of myelofibrosis.

, entered into an exclusive with , for the global rights to patents relating to the use of tasquinimod and other inhibitors of S100 for use in the treatment of myelofibrosis. In April 2022, GlaxoSmithKline has announced the agreed $1.9bn acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Sierra Oncology, which specializes in treatments for rare forms of cancer. This news comes in the wake of Sierra Oncology’s positive top-line results from the MOMENTUM phase III trial earlier this year. This treatment represents a strong asset to complement GSK’s existing hematology portfolio.

The Myelofibrosis pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Myelofibrosis pipeline products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Myelofibrosis pipeline landscape.

Myelofibrosis Overview

Myelofibrosis is a rare disorder in which normal bone marrow tissue is gradually replaced with a fibrous scar-like material. It is classified as a type of chronic leukemia and belongs to a group of blood disorders called myeloproliferative diseases. Over time, this leads to progressive bone marrow failure. Under normal conditions, the bone marrow provides a fine network of fibers on which the stem cells can divide and grow. Specialized cells in the bone marrow known as fibroblasts make these fibers. Myelofibrosis can be of two types primary myelofibrosis and secondary myelofibrosis. Due to a shortage of red blood cells, myelofibrosis symptoms include extreme tiredness (fatigue) or shortness of breath, whereas the loss of white blood cells can lead to an increased number of infections, and a reduction of platelets can cause easy bleeding or bruising.

Myelofibrosis Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA LNK01002 Lynk Pharmaceuticals Phase I Protein kinase inhibitors Oral PU-H-71 Samus Therapeutics Phase I HSP90 heat-shock protein inhibitors Oral TBX-2400 Taiga Biotechnologies Phase I Cell replacements Intravenous PXS-5505 Pharmaxis|Parexel Phase I/II Protein-lysine 6-oxidase inhibitors Oral BMS-986158 Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase I/II Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors Oral TP-3654 Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc. Phase I/II 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene proteins c pim 1 inhibitors Oral KER-050 Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Phase II Erythropoiesis stimulants; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors Subcutaneous GB2064 Galecto Biotech AB Phase II LOXL2 protein inhibitors Oral 9-ING-41 Actuate Therapeutics Inc. Phase II Glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta inhibitors Intravenous Selinexor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Phase II Exportin-1 protein inhibitors Oral Navitoclax AbbVie Phase III Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral Momelotinib Sierra Oncology Phase III ACVR1 protein inhibitors; Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors Oral

Myelofibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

The Myelofibrosis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Myelofibrosis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Myelofibrosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Myelofibrosis Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Myelofibrosis Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Myelofibrosis Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical, Molecule Type

Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical, Molecule Type Therapeutics Assessment By Myelofibrosis Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Myelofibrosis Mechanism of Action: Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors, Protein replacements; Transforming growth factor beta1 modulators, ACVR1 protein inhibitors, Glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta inhibitors, Exportin-1 protein inhibitors, ACVR1 protein inhibitors; Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor, LOXL2 protein inhibitors, Erythropoiesis stimulants; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors.

Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors, Protein replacements; Transforming growth factor beta1 modulators, ACVR1 protein inhibitors, Glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta inhibitors, Exportin-1 protein inhibitors, ACVR1 protein inhibitors; Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitor, LOXL2 protein inhibitors, Erythropoiesis stimulants; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, Bromodomain and extraterminal domain protein inhibitors. Key Myelofibrosis Companies : Pharmaxis, Keros Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Galecto Biotech AB, Actuate Therapeutics Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, AbbVie, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sierra Oncology, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Imago BioSciences, Inc., Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., NS Pharma, Inc., Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., Geron Corporation, Inc., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd, Prelude Therapeutics, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Active Biotech, The Menarini Group, Cyclica Inc, GAT Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, iOnctura, Telios Pharma, Inc., and many others.

: Pharmaxis, Keros Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Galecto Biotech AB, Actuate Therapeutics Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, AbbVie, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sierra Oncology, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Imago BioSciences, Inc., Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., NS Pharma, Inc., Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., Geron Corporation, Inc., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Chengdu Zenitar Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd, Prelude Therapeutics, Cellenkos, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Active Biotech, The Menarini Group, Cyclica Inc, GAT Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, iOnctura, Telios Pharma, Inc., and many others. Key Myelofibrosis Pipeline Therapies: PXS-5505, KER-050, BMS-986158, APG-1252, TP-3654, GB2064, 9-ING-41, Selinexor, TL-895, Mivebresib, Navitoclax, ABBV-744, Navitoclax, TQ05105, TBX-2400, Fostamatinib, ACE-536, Panobinostat, Momelotinib, Itacitinib, Parsaclisib, Bomedemstat, PU-H71, Pelabresib, KRT-232, NS-018, Imetelstat, TL-895, Jaktinib, Pomalidomide, MMB, RO7490677, INCB057643, LNK01002, INCB000928, LDE225, Flonoltinib, PRT543, CK0804, JAB-8263, Tasquinimod, and others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Myelofibrosis: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Momelotinib: Sierra oncology 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 Selinexor: Karyopharma therapeutics 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 7.1 LNK01002: Lynk Pharmaceuticals 8 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 8.1 HC-X027: Hinova pharmaceuticals 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 11 Myelofibrosis - Unmet Needs 12 Myelofibrosis - Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

