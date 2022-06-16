Carahsoft Recognized as Institute of Excellence in Sales Premier Sales Employer for 2022

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Premier Sales Employer by the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES). The designation recognizes leading sales organizations as the best places to work for sales professionals.



Each year, the IES releases the Premier Sales Employer guide, which celebrates companies offering exceptional channels to propel career growth for sales professionals. Premier Sales Employers are selected by an independent judging panel for their excellence in sales and employee development, including acquiring, motivating, retaining and elevating top-tier sales talent.

“Companies are challenged with attracting and retaining top sales talent right now, more than ever,” said IES Cofounder Fred Diamond. “Carahsoft’s commitment to providing a first-rate sales environment was recognized by our judges for consistently elevating the members of their sales teams and investing in their success. The IES is impressed by Carahsoft’s commitment to its sales employees, and how it has become a destination workplace during challenging times.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized again as an IES Premier Sales Employer,” said Kathy Kelly, Vice President of Recruiting at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is proud to appeal to quality sales team candidates and provide experiences that shape our employees into driven leaders in the Government IT industry. Due to the efforts of our exceptional recruitment and onboarding teams, hundreds of sales professionals have joined the Carahsoft team. Our competitive edge in the Public Sector IT market and year-over-year growth has stemmed from dedicated teams who are committed to serving our Government customers and reseller partners with care.”

As a top-performing sales and marketing company, Carahsoft’s primary focus is to deliver the best possible value to its customers while achieving and exceeding sales goals for its technology, reseller and integrator partners. Carahsoft values an integrated workplace and believes in the success achieved by bringing sales, marketing, contracting, and customer service teams together to provide a collaborative and comprehensive approach. The company’s productive and rewarding work environment propels its employees towards success. Continuous training opportunities give employees a chance to hone their skills and develop the qualities needed to become the company’s future leaders. In 2021, Carahsoft delivered over $10 billion in sales and expanded its team to more than 2,100 sales, marketing, contracts and customer service professionals.

The IES serves as the premier organization for actionable practices, insight, tools and recognition, enabling sales organizations across the nation to achieve top performance. The 2022 Premier Sales Employer guide recognizes the companies offering exceptional channels to propel career growth for sales professionals. IES members are part of a close-knit community where sales professionals network, learn new skills and hone their craft.

