Recombinators Appoints Mike O’Connor as New Partner

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recombinators today announced that Mike O’Connor will be joining Recombinators as a Partner, and will be based in Boston, effective June 16, 2022.



Mike will be joining Recombinators from SEI, a management consulting firm, where he directed strategic account relationships and C-Level business transformation, operational improvement, and merger and acquisition advisory engagements. His operational experience also includes management positions at EMC/Dell Technologies and Pepsi Cola.

Strategic Innovation has been central to Recombinators’ approach for many years, yet operational innovation is now becoming a key priority throughout the business world. Mike brings a wealth of experience and success across senior level operational leadership roles all with a core focus on business optimization, strategic planning and execution and customer success. He will continue to build upon Recombinators’ strategic innovation work as he leads the operational innovation practice and play a crucial role in the continued growth of Recombinators.

A graduate of Boston College (BA, MBA) Mike is also an adjunct professor of organizational behavior and business communication courses at Northeastern University and resides in the Boston area.

Quotes:

“I am thrilled to be joining the Recombinators team. Operational innovation is vital for any business to transform their people, processes and practices to launch results to the next level,” says Mike O’Connor, Partner.

“We are so thrilled to have Mike join us; his deep expertise will help build our Operational Innovation practice which is a natural output of the strategic innovation we’ve already been executing,” says Nadim Yacteen, Managing Partner at Recombinators.

“Operational innovation has been central to some of the greatest success stories in recent business history. Mike’s knowledge and experience is going to be instrumental as we continue this work at Recombinators,” says Stephen Moulton, Partner at Recombinators.

About Recombinators

Recombinators is a leading strategy and innovation consulting firm which helps their clients see their challenges in a new way - focusing on one or two challenges that will give them the greatest return, and re-frame them to drive new thinking. With a proven proprietary approach to strategy, Innovation is in their DNA - they have been doing precedent research across every industry and domain for over 15 years, accumulating over 10,000 winning precedents. Recombinators have successfully partnered with some of the world’s most iconic organizations and brands to solve their critical business challenges.

They teach Strategic Innovation Workshops for C-level Executives and their teams at Stanford Graduate School of Business and have designed and co-taught Strategy and Innovation Labs at Columbia Business School. Recombinators helps their clients craft successful implementation and realize wins, with extensive experience helping clients go from their whiteboard to concrete ROI.



