Euro Sun Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2022 for the 2022 Annual Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A total of 61,313,519 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 34.67% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the Board of Directors; and

Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2022.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % G. Scott Moore 30,632,367 51.712 28,604,343 48.288 Eva Bellissimo 45,326,827 76.518 13,909,883 23.482 Danny Callow 45,273,749 76.429 13,962,961 23.571 David C. Danziger 30,724,059 51.867 28,512,651 48.133 Bruce Humphrey 45,273,844 76.429 13,962,866 23.571 Paul J. Perrow 45,286,163 76.449 13,950,547 23.551 Peter Vukanovich 45,330,402 76.524 13,906,308 23.476

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes FOR

57,816,966 94.297% WITHHELD 3,496,553 5.703 Total 61,313,519 100.00%

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Euro Sun’s Board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.