Aurora Mobile Receives RMB15 Million in Special Support Funding from the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its deep learning related project had successfully completed the acceptance test from the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission, and was granted a special support funding of RMB15 million as a part of the Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program initiated by the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission.



About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises, and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

