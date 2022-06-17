The Worldwide Smart Glove Industry is Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Glove Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Usage (Specific Health Monitoring Device, Fitness Tracker, & Others), By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Glove Market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



The smart glove is an improved wearable gadget that allows users to interact with virtual items in a more intuitive and direct manner. Furthermore, the smart wearable gloves imitate sensitive inputs that may be felt by the user's hands, such as kinesthetic and tactile feedback, which simulates touching and handling goods. Smart gadgets can also be used as a fashion statement, a fitness tracker, a specific health problem monitoring device, a media device, or to connect to other digital devices.



Smart Gloves are a type of sensor technology glove that can be used for advanced and personalized solutions such as hand protection, high-tech rehab devices, and other assistive device services. Smart Gloves are microcontroller-based electronic devices that provide cutting-edge opportunities for a variety of commercial applications, including medical grade gloves and industrial grade gloves. The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and connected devices, as well as advancements in wearable health devices, smart personal protective equipment with GPS, wireless communication features, and in-built voice assistance, have all aided the Smart Glove Industry's growth.



Smart wearable gloves are interactive gloves that can act as a translator for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. When these gloves are connected to MATLAB, they provide a high level of gesture detection accuracy. The integration of gesture recognition will be one of the primary elements that will have a beneficial impact on the industry's growth. To map the orientation of the hand and fingers, bend sensors, Hall Effect sensors, and accelerometers are incorporated inside smart wearable gloves. As a result, the healthcare industry is widely adopting and recommending gesture-recognition smart wearing gloves for people with disabilities. These gloves assist them in translating sign language into a more human-readable text message.



Market Restraining Factors

High Prices and Risk of Failure of Smart Gloves

The Market for Smart Gloves is growing as a result of substantial technological advancements that combine sensing and feedback operations to create smarter systems. As a result, commercially available devices with smart glove features are prohibitively expensive, which is a major impediment to quick adoption. Due to this, factors such as less logical investment and unavailability of some of the most advanced smart glove technology in some countries due to high cost are anticipated to limit the Smart Glove Market.



Industry Vertical Outlook

Based on Industry Vertical, the Market is segmented into Healthcare, Industrial, Fitness, and Others. The healthcare segment acquired the largest revenue share in the smart glove Market in 2021. The widespread adoption of next-generation virtual reality and Internet of Things solutions has resulted in the expansion of smart glove solutions in the healthcare and fitness sectors, boosting the smart glove industry's growth. The data which these devices collect through tracking helps doctors and healthcare individuals better care for the patient.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Smart Glove Market



Chapter 4. Global Smart Glove Market by Usage

4.1 Global Specific Health Monitoring Device Market by Region

4.2 Global Fitness Tracker Market by Region

4.3 Global Media & Connected Device Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Smart Glove Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Global Healthcare Market by Region

5.2 Global Industrial Market by Region

5.3 Global Fitness Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Smart Glove Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Flint Rehabilitation Devices, LLC

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.2 Neofect

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3 HaptX, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5 Workaround GmbH (ProGlove)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6 Shenzhen Seekas Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Saebo, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Dexta Robotics

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Vandrico Solutions, Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bzsun