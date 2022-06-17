OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference: Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 16th OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through June 21.
June 16th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Global Atomic Corp.
|OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
|IsoEnergy Ltd.
|OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
|InPlay Oil Corp.
|OTCQX: IPOOF | TSX: IPO
TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.
|OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL
|Labrador Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: NKOSF | TSXV: LAB
Deep Yellow Ltd.
|OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
|Novonix Ltd.
|OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX
|Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
|OTCQX: NSCIF | TSXV: NSCI
|Grayscale Investments LLC
|OTCQX: GBTC
|Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
|OTCQX: THBRF | TSXV: TBRD
