Egide: BANC OF CALIFORNIA SIGNS THE EXTENSION TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Bollène, June 17, 2022 – 06:00 pm (CET)

BANC OF CALIFORNIA SIGNS

THE EXTENSION TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Egide Group announces the closing with Banc of California of the amendments to the loan agreements allowing to support the credit lines of the two American entities (Egide USA and Santier) until 30 September 2022.

In addition, Egide Group will soon inform the market on the conclusion of the negotiations still in progress for the two cumulative financing projects at Egide USA and Santier.

Next Financial Information :

2022 H1 revenue: July 21, 2022

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373 – Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

