Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2019

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release June 20, 2022 at 10.15 a.m. EEST

Share subscriptions based on stock options 2019

Between 20 April 2022 and 31 May 2022, a total of 703,781 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock option program 2019. 693,781 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2019A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 6.80 and 10,000 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2019B stock options at a subscription price of EUR 7.13. The entire subscription price of EUR 4,789,010.80 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment shares will increase to 82,963,825 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 20 June 2022, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 21 June 2022.

