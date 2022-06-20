English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

June 20, 2022, at 1.30 p.m.



Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AEV Capital Holding Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Tatu Vehmas

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 16294/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1331 Unit price: 7.595 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1331 Volume weighted average price: 7.595 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2665 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2665 Volume weighted average price: 7.57 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2256 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2256 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 7.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 866 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 866 Volume weighted average price: 7.57 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6050 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6050 Volume weighted average price: 7.6 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1092 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1092 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2566 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2566 Volume weighted average price: 7.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6660 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6660 Volume weighted average price: 7.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 300 Volume weighted average price: 7.55 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11297 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 11297 Volume weighted average price: 7.6 EUR

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com

