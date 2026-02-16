Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 16 February 2026 at 9.15 EET

Share rewards from Aspo’s short-term remuneration plan

The Board of Directors of Aspo has resolved that 50% of the remuneration earned by the CEO, members of the Group Executive Committee and other key employees of the company under the short-term remuneration plan 2026 will be paid in shares of Aspo Plc. The target group in the plan covers about 20 key people.

The part payable in shares is estimated to be a maximum total of 160,000 shares (gross) calculated at the share price level prior to the resolution of the Board of Directors and provided that the targets set for the criteria are fully met. The share rewards payable based on the plan, subject to achievement of the performance measures, will be delivered to the participants in spring 2027.

For more information, please contact: Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 559 6580

