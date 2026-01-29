Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 29 January, 2026 at 12.30 EET





Aspo has completed repurchasing its own shares

Aspo Plc has completed repurchasing its own shares, of which the company disclosed a stock exchange release on 3 November, 2025. During the period of 4 November, 2025 to 29 January, 2026, Aspo repurchased a total of 130,000 own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.41 per cent of the total shares in the company. The shares were purchased at an average price of approximately EUR 6.78.

The repurchased shares are to be used for pay-outs under the share-based incentive plans of Aspo Plc.

The repurchasing of own shares reduced Aspo’s equity by approximately EUR 881,000. As a result of the repurchases, Aspo holds a total of 127,162 own shares.

The shares were repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase, using the unrestricted equity of the company.





