Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions February 24, 2026 at 11.30 EET
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Miska Kuusela
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Miska Kuusela
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 144358/4/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-20
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2120 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2120 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Aspo Plc
Erkka Repo
CFO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
