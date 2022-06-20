ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
13-Jun-2239,935€475.57€18,991,840.03
14-Jun-2238,523€473.11€18,225,489.40
15-Jun-2231,305€475.86€14,896,678.34
16-Jun-2244,954€459.00€20,633,782.61
17-Jun-2237,000€450.16€16,655,746.10

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

