ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|13-Jun-22
|39,935
|€475.57
|€18,991,840.03
|14-Jun-22
|38,523
|€473.11
|€18,225,489.40
|15-Jun-22
|31,305
|€475.86
|€14,896,678.34
|16-Jun-22
|44,954
|€459.00
|€20,633,782.61
|17-Jun-22
|37,000
|€450.16
|€16,655,746.10
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
