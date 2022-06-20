ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 13-Jun-22 39,935 €475.57 €18,991,840.03 14-Jun-22 38,523 €473.11 €18,225,489.40 15-Jun-22 31,305 €475.86 €14,896,678.34 16-Jun-22 44,954 €459.00 €20,633,782.61 17-Jun-22 37,000 €450.16 €16,655,746.10

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



