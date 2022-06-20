Las Vegas, USA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Food Allergy Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Evaluation Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

Food Allergy Pipeline constitutes 35+ key companies continuously working towards developing 35+ Food Allergy treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Food Allergy Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Food Allergy pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Food Allergy Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Food Allergy pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 35+ active players working to develop 35+ Food Allergy pipeline treatment therapies.

active players working to develop Food Allergy pipeline treatment therapies. Some of the key Food Allergy companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Food Allergy treatment options include Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Mabylon, GI Innovation, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy, Aravax, Inimmune, Prota therapeutics, Intrommune Therapeutics, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, IgGenix, Rho Federal Systems Division, Inc, and many others.

and many others. Essential Food Allergy pipeline therapies such as Viaskin Peanut/DBV712, CA002, Omalizumab, Ligelizumab, Dupixent, Viaskin Milk, ADP101, PVX108, INT 301, PRT100, STMC-103H, AR601, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. In April 2022, Intrommune Therapeutics, announced that its ongoing Phase 1 OMEGA Clinical Study of INT301 in adult patients with peanut allergy had been amended to allow determination of the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD). As previously disclosed, Cohort 1 completed up-titrating to Dose 4 with no significant adverse events. Patients with peanut allergy in Cohort 2 were started at Dose 2 and are being up-titrated through 11 increasing doses of INT301 to determine both an MTD and a safe starting dose. Patients in Cohort 3 are starting at Dose 3 and participants in Cohort 4 are expected to start at Dose 4. Cohort 2 has successfully up-titrated participants through 11 doses. Cohort 3 is currently enrolling. To date, there have been no significant adverse events.

announced that its ongoing Phase 1 OMEGA Clinical Study of in adult patients with peanut allergy had been amended to allow determination of the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD). As previously disclosed, Cohort 1 completed up-titrating to Dose 4 with no significant adverse events. Patients with peanut allergy in Cohort 2 were started at Dose 2 and are being up-titrated through 11 increasing doses of INT301 to determine both an MTD and a safe starting dose. Patients in Cohort 3 are starting at Dose 3 and participants in Cohort 4 are expected to start at Dose 4. Cohort 2 has successfully up-titrated participants through 11 doses. Cohort 3 is currently enrolling. To date, there have been no significant adverse events. In March 2022, Aravax , announced that it had received a green light for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PVX108 is a next-generation, allergen-specific immunotherapy using peptides that represent critical fragments of peanut proteins to precisely target the T cells driving peanut allergy.

, announced that it had received a green light for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). is a next-generation, allergen-specific immunotherapy using peptides that represent critical fragments of peanut proteins to precisely target the T cells driving peanut allergy. In January 2022, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc., announced the completion of patient enrollment in Harmony, its Phase 1/2 study of ADP101 for the treatment of food allergy (FA).DP101, the Company’s lead program, is a potentially best-in-class oral immunotherapy (OIT) designed to desensitize patients allergic to one or multiple foods simultaneously to mitigate the risk of severe, life-threatening allergic reactions.

announced the completion of patient enrollment in Harmony, its Phase 1/2 study of for the treatment of food allergy (FA).DP101, the Company’s lead program, is a potentially best-in-class oral immunotherapy (OIT) designed to desensitize patients allergic to one or multiple foods simultaneously to mitigate the risk of severe, life-threatening allergic reactions. In March 2021, Cambridge Allergy Ltd announced it has been awarded £1.1M funding under the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Award program administered by Innovate UK, the United Kingdom’s research and innovation agency. The company planned to use the £1.1M in non-dilutive funding to accelerate the Company’s peanut allergy immunotherapy, CA002 .

announced it has been awarded £1.1M funding under the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Award program administered by Innovate UK, the United Kingdom’s research and innovation agency. The company planned to use the £1.1M in non-dilutive funding to accelerate the Company’s . Omalizumab is an investigational product, which is being developed by Genetech. Omalizumab is a recombinant DNA-derived humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to human immunoglobulin E (IgE). This molecule is being developed in collaboration with Novartis. This drug is in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of food allergy.

The Food Allergy pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Food Allergy pipeline products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Food Allergy pipeline landscape.

Food Allergy Overview

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a food allergy is an adverse health effect arising from a specific immune response that occurs reproducibly on exposure to a given food. Food allergens are the parts of food or ingredients within food (usual proteins) that are recognized by immune cells. When an immune cell binds to a food allergen, a reaction occurs that causes the symptoms of food allergy. “Allergy” and “allergic disease” refer to conditions that involve changes to the immune system. These immune system changes fall into two categories: Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated and Non-IgE-mediated.

Food Allergy Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA GI 301 GI Innovation Phase I Immunoglobulin E inhibitor Parenteral INT301 Intrommune Therapeutics Phase I Immunosuppressant Transmucosal ADP101 Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Phase I/II Immunomodulator Oral VE416 Vedanta Biosciences Phase I/II Immunomodulator Oral DBV 135 DBV Technologies Phase II Immunomodulator Epicutaneous Dupilumab Regeneron Phase II Interleukin 13 inhibitor Subcutaneous CA002 Camallergy Phase III Immunomodulator Oral Omalizumab Genentech Phase III IgE receptor antagonist Subcutaneous

Food Allergy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

The Food Allergy Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Food Allergy emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Food Allergy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Food Allergy Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Food Allergy Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Discontinued and Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By Food Allergy Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Food Allergy Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Food Allergy Mechanism of Action: Immunomodulators; Interleukin 4 inhibitors; Immunoglobulin E inhibitor; Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonist; Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulant; Immunosuppressants; IgE receptor antagonist

Immunomodulators; Interleukin 4 inhibitors; Immunoglobulin E inhibitor; Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonist; Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulant; Immunosuppressants; IgE receptor antagonist Key Food Allergy Companies : Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy, Aravax, Inimmune, Prota therapeutics, Intrommune Therapeutics, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Siolta therapeutics, IgGenix and many others.

: Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy, Aravax, Inimmune, Prota therapeutics, Intrommune Therapeutics, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Siolta therapeutics, IgGenix and many others. Key Food Allergy Pipeline Therapies: Viaskin Peanut/DBV712, CA002, Omalizumab, Ligelizumab, Dupixent, Viaskin Milk, ADP101, PVX108, INT 301, PRT100, STMC-103H, AR601 and others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Food Allergy: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Omalizumab: Genentech, Inc. 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 Dupilumab: Regeneron 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 7.1 INP20: InnoUp Farma 8 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 8.1 INI2004: Inimmune 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 11 Food Allergy - Unmet Needs 12 Food Allergy - Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

