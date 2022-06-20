Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Victor Mashaal 1,601,525 99.83 % 2,667 0.17 % David E. Basner 1,602,642 99.90 % 1,550 0.10 % Eileen Bermingham 1,602,642 99.90 % 1,550 0.10 % Frank Daniel 1,601,525 99.83 % 2,667 0.17 % Jeffrey Jonas 1,602,642 99.90 % 1,550 0.10 % Richard Mashaal 1,601,525 99.83 % 2,667 0.17 %

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.



