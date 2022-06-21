Hometown Hero CBD Strengthens Advocacy Leadership with Appointment of Cynthia Cabrera as Chief Strategy Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero CBD, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Cabrera as chief strategy officer.

Cabrera brings more than a decade of experience in the hemp and cannabis sectors to the newly created position, along with a proven track record of operational expertise, coalition building and industry advancement.

“You would be hard pressed to find anyone who knows the complex landscape of hemp-derived THC and CBD products better than Cynthia,” said Lukas Gilkey, cofounder of Hometown Hero CBD. “She’s been a longtime industry advocate, leader and visionary in highly nuanced industries, and we are thrilled to bring her aboard as we continue to ensure the availability of all hemp-derived cannabinoids through education and advocacy.”

Cabrera in her new role will lead the company’s local and national advocacy efforts, which include helping ensure the availability and legalization of hemp-derived cannabinoids against product bans, unfair regulations, and excessive legislation and taxation.

“We are committed to sustaining a bright future for the hemp industry so that it can thrive,” said Cabrera. “Hometown Hero CBD has led the way in hemp product innovation and industry advocacy efforts, recently leading the fight here in Texas to stop the prohibition of Delta-8 products. Hemp is legal on a federal level and in many states, according to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 also known as the Farm Bill, and we intend to keep it that way.”

Before her appointment at Hometown Hero CBD, Cabrera established the Cating Group, a consulting and business management firm focused on emerging industries, such as hemp and medical marijuana, where she advised small startups to industry leaders on critical issues, including regulatory policy, compliance, manufacturing, strategic partnerships, government affairs, and business and product development. Prior to launching the firm, she served as president and executive director of the Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association, the largest trade group dedicated to manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and distributors of vapor nicotine products. During her tenure, Cabrera grew membership to more than 1,500 organizations.

“We offer lifestyle products driven by consumer demand, so we need adaptive and modern regulations and policy,” added Cabrera. “Awareness and education are critical to expanding the marketplace and business opportunities for our hemp farmers, extractors, processors, retailers and distributors, and consumers above all.”

