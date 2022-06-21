GBT’s Long Range Radio Continuation Patent Application Approved for Fast Track Processing

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received approval for Fast Track processing for its Long Range Radio continuation patent application #17736114 that was filed on May 4, 2022. The patent application seeks to protect data and voice communication systems, which has been internally assigned a project code name of “Infinia”.



The initial nonprovisional patent application seeks to cover a novel machine learning-driven radio system to overcome skip zones, particularly where there is no reception. The continuation application further seeks to cover radio communication through ionospheric propagation environment aiming to reach very long distances in all terrains and weather conditions. The system is based on AI geo-analytics, automatically adjusting frequencies, antenna power, position and additional factors according to ionospheric conditions, with the goal of ensuring clear, reliable radio signals. GBT is interested in expediting IP protection as it builds its GEN II prototype. The company believes that a target market for this system once developed is smart military and civil communications, remote emergency response and global telemedicine. GBT plans to further perform R&D efforts into the Infinia project during 2022 with the goal of assessing its capabilities for wide range of applications.

"We requested to expedite our Infinia continuation application as we believe that it can be an extraordinary solution for civil and military purposes. Infinia is designed to be an efficient system to operate in any weather and terrain conditions, governed by AI technology. Once fully developed, we plan to pursue various markets including remote telemedicine, global communication and rescue services. In parallel, we are working to build a GEN II prototype that will include AI technology with the goal of creating an intelligent, long range communication solution. The Infinia continuation application covers an AI controlled data and voice communication to establish clear, reliable HF radio communication, at all times,” provided Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

