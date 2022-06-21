IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), a gaming technology company.

Throughout the interview, Goodman discussed Golden Matrix’s business model, which includes both B2B and B2C operations.

“Our core business is B2B. We build gaming systems and provide gaming content to licensed online gaming operators,” Goodman said. “We do this in a number of ways. We can either provide the modules – marketing modules, customer retention, customer acquisition – or we can provide a full turnkey solution. In that way, we assist people operating in a brick-and-mortar environment to transition or add to their business by going online. That’s our expertise. Whilst we have traditionally focused on the Asia-Pacific region, we are now expanding into other global jurisdictions.”

“We also have a B2C business. We recently acquired a very strong business in the UK. It is a tournament business that is much like a raffle or a lottery. It has high-value items – motor vehicles, houses, holiday apartments and technology,” he continued. “We put these items up as prizes and people buy tickets, anything from £1 to £25, and we have regular draws for these items. This is a very successful business that we have. In fact, when we bought it, it was roughly twice the size of our existing business, and we have the intention of rolling it out into other jurisdictions. We’ve applied for a gaming license in Mexico, and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to launch this product into Mexico and other jurisdictions.”

Brian Goodman then provided more detail on the company’s core B2B business.

“The core business works on a SaaS-type model. We charge for the use of our software. In the casino world, we charge a royalty on the activity of the casino. When we build a turnkey solution, for instance, the operator pays us a royalty on the net winnings of the casino,” Goodman added. “If his games generate a million dollars and we charge a royalty of 10%, we get $100,000. As the gaming operator grows, we grow. Right now, we have over 500 unique casino operations on our system and over seven million players. It’s a sizable business, it’s tried-and-tested and we’re a go-to product for the items that we offer, including marketing products and other gaming-related products.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), to learn more about the company’s management team, as well as its recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80% controlling ownership interest in UK-based RKings Competitions Ltd., Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings’ scalable B2C tournament platform. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GoldenMatrix.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com