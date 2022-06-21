SMX Wins $84.5M FLRAA Program Services Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SMX announced it has been awarded the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Program Services Contact valued at $84.5M over five years to provide Engineering, Logistics, and Acquisition and Strategic Planning Services to U.S. Army ASA(ALT) / PEO Aviation. With this award, SMX has the opportunity to extend their support of this key Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program through 2027, paving the way for long term support to one of the Army’s Big 6 Modernization Priorities.



“We are proud to continue our partnership with Program Executive office, Aviation’s FLRAA project office, helping to achieve their mission to develop and field the next generation of affordable vertical lift tactical assault/utility aircraft for the Army. This work builds on our mission focused delivery to the FLRAA program since 2017, and further extends our commitment to creating long term SMX career development opportunities for engineering, acquisition, logistics, and technology professionals in Huntsville,” said Sandeep Dorawala, President of Engineering & IT.

To support their strategic growth initiative focused on Redstone Arsenal clients and the greater Huntsville market, SMX recently hired Charles Hawkins as vice president for the Army division for the SMX Engineering & IT business unit. Hawkins has over 30 years of experience supporting numerous Department of Defense customers. Prior to joining SMX, he led account strategy and business development activities for the U.S. Air Force, Missile Defense Agency and Combatant Command markets for the National Security & Space sector at SAIC.

About SMX

SMX, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://smxtech.com.

