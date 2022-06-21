Changes in AS Admirals Group Management Board

English Estonian

There will be a change in the Management Board of Admirals Group AS, as the board-member of the company, Olga Lustsik, will be leaving the company. Her authorization as a member of the Management Board expires on 30.06.2022.



"Olga Lustsik is an excellent team member and a dedicated leader, with whose support the company achieved several significant milestones in its long-term strategy," said Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admirals Group AS, adding: “I am very grateful to Olga for her contribution to the success of Admirals and I wish her the best in her future career."



Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admirals Group AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764