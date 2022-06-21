TopLine Federal Credit Union Members and Employees Donate Diapers and Wipes

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union’s first-ever Diaper and Wipe Drive held during the month of April that benefited three local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Keystone Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated diapers, wipes, and other baby care items to help bring comfort to families in need in our local communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating baby care items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Fridays/Saturdays” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on specific days during the four-week program. TopLine members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them sent directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 4,600 diapers, over 200 wipe packs and $660 to assist families in need in our communities.

“TopLine remains committed to meeting the critical needs of individuals and families in our communities, as well as seeking out new ways, to help those that need a little extra assistance,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “Thank you to all our donors who contributed to our first-ever diaper drive to support community needs.”

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit several local non-profit organizations. In addition to the baby care items from this drive, these efforts have included drives for food, personal care items, clothing, bikes, children’s back-to-school supplies and more.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Established 165 years ago, the Ys provide life-strengthening services across the greater Twin Cities metro region, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin communities. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $678 million and serves nearly 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/toplinefcu. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Federal Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fc46ea6-981e-4b49-9465-51a33b721590