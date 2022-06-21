Breker Verification Systems Names NeXtream Exclusive Distributor in Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breker Verification Systems , the leading provider of advanced test content synthesis solutions for SoC, UVM and Post-Silicon verification environments, named NeXtream of Yokohama, Japan, as its exclusive distributor in Japan.



NeXtream, supplier of software, hardware and intellectual property (IP) created outside of Japan, now sells and supports Breker's TrekSoC™ and TrekUVM™ tools that automatically generate self-verifying test cases for multi-threaded, multiprocessor SoC devices and UVM block-based verification. Breker selected NeXtream for its marketing and sales professionalism and understanding of verification and validation, electronic design automation (EDA) and intellectual property (IP) markets.

“The verification engineering community here and elsewhere needs a solution to automatically generate thousands of tests for every semiconductor design project,” comments Tsunemori Kawahara, president and CEO of NeXtream. “Breker’s TrekSoC is such a solution and is embraced throughout the global chip design verification community.”

“NeXtream has deep ties into the chip design and verification community in Japan and a reputation for exceptional support,” remarks Dave Kelf, Breker’s CEO. “We look forward to a developing a close working relationship.”

Breker at Design Automation Conference

Breker will demonstrate its System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp and other solutions at Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Booth #2528 (Second floor) Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Moscone West in San Francisco.

Send email to contact@brekersystems.com to arrange a meeting or demonstration.

About Breker Verification Systems



Breker Verification Systems is a leading provider of verification synthesis solutions that leverage SystemUVM, C++ and Portable Stimulus, a standard means to specify reusable verification intent. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of high-coverage test sets based on AI planning algorithms. Breker’s Test Suite Synthesis and TrekApp library allows the automated generation of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM, SoC and Post-Silicon verification environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM, Huawei and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website . Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.

