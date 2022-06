English Lithuanian

Notice is hereby given that on 21 June 2022 SIA Delta Property (a direct subsidiary of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (the Issuer)) has acceded to the Trust Deed dated 2 June 2021 as an Additional Guarantor in respect of the Notes.





For more information:



Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt