SUCCESS® Announces Enhanced Coaching Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® Enterprises today announced an enriched SUCCESS Coaching value proposition to deliver more certified coaching, while enhancing the compensation opportunities for eXp Realty agents.



“I am a strong advocate for personal and professional coaching to unlock potential and deliver results,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “When we launched SUCCESS Coaching in 2021, we created new possibilities for our agents to build and practice new skills. This expanded platform gives eXp agents who attract and use coaching services new avenues to earn revenue share and equity from eXp World Holdings. Our mission is to impact the coaching industry the same way eXp Realty has changed residential real estate.”

The program is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 and will include certification, an aligned compensation model for agents and brokers as well equity opportunities for SUCCESS coaches.

“We are ushering in a new era of coaching in a time when people need it most,” said Jairek Robbins, President, SUCCESS Enterprises. “By combining the attributes of the best coaching programs from around the world with eXp Realty’s revenue share-based business model, we will revolutionize the industry with a unique offering that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development offering content, resources and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine, was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , SUCCESS Coaching , podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, Achievers All-Access – an online platform that further expands resources and training for its members – and affiliate brands such as SUCCESS Space . SUCCESS Enterprises is a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit success.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 82,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece and New Zealand and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement



The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

