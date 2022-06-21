DATAMARK to Speak With Avaya at Customer Contact Week

EL PASO, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK, Inc., a global Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing provider, recently partnered with Avaya to participate in a panel discussion regarding "Key Trends in Conversational AI."

The event will take place Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. PT and will dive deep into embracing a balanced User Experience (UX), Multi-Experience(MX), Customer Experience (CX), and Employee Experience (EX) to ensure a stellar Total Experience (TX).

The panel will be moderated by Brian Cantor, Lead Analyst at IQPC. He'll be joined by Ali Karim, Business Engineering Manager at DATAMARK; Gordon Littley, Leader, North America Client Consulting at Avaya; and Hunter Croft, Executive Vice President at Advanced Call Center Technologies.

"We're excited to participate in this panel and discuss how we've embraced conversational AI capabilities to ensure a balanced and effective Total Experience at DATAMARK," said Ali Karim, Business Engineering Manager at DATAMARK. "The contact center industry continues to change rapidly, and it's essential to adapt and embrace the trends in order to develop effective and accurate uses of AI to deliver a consistent Total Experience at all touchpoints."

The panel discussion will outline the key trends influencing conversational AI for better understanding and processing natural speech and developing more accurate and improved AI.

"We've seen tremendous change in the last couple of years regarding AI, and we keep moving fast towards even more change," said Paul Lang of Contact Center Solutions Marketing at Avaya. "This is why it's imperative to keep the conversation going to ensure your business and contact centers are always prepared and equipped with more accurate, improved, and effective AI moving forward."

Those interested in learning more about this workshop and attending live can do so by visiting customercontactweekdigital.com.

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Inc. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of CX and BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

