DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Notification of Change of Significant Shareholding and

PDMR Dealing

(“DXSP”)

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and clinical decision support systems provider, has been notified that Mr Ron Rhodes has made transfers in relation to his entire holding of 2,000,000 shares in the Company.

DL Services Limited, a company owned and controlled by the Chief Executive’s wife, has acquired 845,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 10p per share.

Following the transaction specified above Mr Immelman’s interests, including those of persons closely associated with him, is 5,720,501 Ordinary Shares representing 11.85% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name



DL Services Limited, a company owned and controlled by Lorraine Immelman



2 Reason for the notification a)



Position/status



Person closely associated with Chief Executive Officer David Immelman b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC b)



LEI







2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)















Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 0.33p each Identification code ISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92 b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase c)















Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10p 845,000 d)























Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e)



Date of the transaction







6 June 2022 f)



Place of the transaction







Outside a trading venue

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676



Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce 020 3764 2341

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.