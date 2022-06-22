Aligned Expands Salt Lake Metro Area Campus with Third Hyperscale Data Center

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces its further expansion in the Salt Lake City market with the planned development of SLC-03, a new data center on its hyperscale campus in West Jordan, Utah. The Build-to-Scale project will add more than 100 MW of capacity to the campus in order to meet hyperscale demand for Aligned’s scalable and sustainable infrastructure. The Company’s advanced supply chain methodology and readily available vendor-managed inventory (VMI) enable an aggressive projected delivery timeframe.

“Our newest Build-to-Scale customer requires not only rapid construction timelines to keep pace with their accelerated growth, but seamlessly scalable, sustainable infrastructure that supports their environmental commitments, which are some of the most aggressive in the world,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “This is our fourth hyperscale data center in the Salt Lake City metro area – a market we entered just three-and-a-half years ago. Our expansion in the Silicon Slopes is a testament to Aligned’s continuous ability to deliver critical capacity quickly – wherever our customers require it.”

Aligned’s SLC-03 data center combines the Company’s patented and award-winning Delta³™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, now its data center design standard. Advancing sustainability, Aligned’s Delta³ cooling systems enable customers to Expand on Demand™, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity.

"We are thrilled with Aligned Data Centers’ expansion announcement," says City of West Jordan Mayor, Dirk Burton. "The significant investment they are making in the City of West Jordan has a tremendous impact on our community.”

Utah’s Silicon Slopes offer data center customers a host of advantages to the West Coast and Pacific Northwest, including extensive connectivity options, comparatively low electricity and natural gas rates, and attractive renewable energy incentives surrounding solar and wind resources. Additionally, qualified data center customers in Utah are exempt from sales tax on purchases of data center equipment with an economic life of at least one year that is used in their operations, making the state one of the lowest total cost of ownership markets in the U.S. The Salt Lake City Metro Area possesses a highly educated workforce that supports a growing technology ecosystem, which includes multiple high-profile companies as well as successful start-ups.



About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

