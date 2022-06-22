Five Infragistics Products Honored By Visual Studio Magazine Reader’s Choice Awards

Cranbury, NJ, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software tools and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been honored by Visual Studio Magazine and ComponentSource® in their recent award programs that rank the best software products of 2022. Five Infragistics products earned Visual Studio Reader’s Choice Awards:

This year is the 28th year that the readers of Visual Studio Magazine have voted for their Visual Studio-related tools and services, offering opinions on products in 42 categories to help create a list of the best editors, frameworks, controls and more for use in the Microsoft developer ecosystem. Visual Studio Magazine readers on the front lines of .NET-centric software development vote on their favorite third-party helper software for use in the Microsoft developer ecosystem.

“This past year saw many new challenges for developers, including adapting to new hybrid work models,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “To meet these challenges, developers used traditional tools and services along with new offerings focused on collaboration and cutting-edge technologies. Once again, our readers have provided invaluable crowd-sourced expertise on the best of these products – straight from the development front lines.”

ComponentSource also recognized three Infragistics software products in its annual

ComponentSource Top 100 Bestselling Product Awards for 2022. The awards are based on the total USD$ value of sales to ComponentSource customers worldwide and represent a real world view of the products that are in demand and currently being purchased by global customers. The awards represent the best software component and development tool market size and research information available on a global basis.

ComponentSource ranked the following Infragistics software in its Top 100:

Infragistics Professional named as a the Top 25 Product Award

Infragistics Ultimate named as a top 50 product award

Infragistics Ultimate UI for Windows Forms named as a top 100 Product Award

“We are delighted with the recognition for our mission critical UI and UX solutions from actual users,” said Dean Guida, CEO, Infragistics. “Our development team works diligently to create modern tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and they deserve to be recognized for their achievements.”

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while its newest applications, App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff and Slingshot is the digital workplace that connects everyone you work with to everything they need to get work done. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

