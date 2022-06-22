TEN, Ltd. Announces the Delivery and Long - Term Charter of New DP2 Shuttle Tanker

ATHENS, Greece, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TNP) a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, announced today the delivery of its fourth DP2 shuttle tanker, the Porto, from a South Korean yard and the commencement of her employment, of up to 11 years, at an accretive rate, to a major end user. The gross proceeds of this fixture, over the minimum duration of the contract, are expected to exceed $80 million.



“We are delighted to welcome the timely construction, in spite of the pandemic disruptions, of such technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel and look forward to it becoming a major contributor to TEN’s bottom line for the years to come,” Mr. George Saroglou, COO of TEN, Ltd. commented. “Such vessel and employment highlights our strategic approach in producing long-term secured revenues and makes TEN the carrier of choice for the strategic needs of our clients,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 29 years as a public Company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 70 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.9 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr