TEN Ltd. Receives Best Deal of the Year Award at the 2025 Lloyds List Greek Shipping Awards

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, announced today that it has received the ‘Best Deal’ Award in recognition of its landmark expansion into the shuttle tanker space. With a pro-forma fleet of 16 vessels, 10 of which are currently being constructed in South Korea, TEN has over the recent past become one of the largest shuttle tanker owners in the world with current revenue backlog of approximately $3.0 billion.

The annual event which took place on December 5, 2025, included a select group of high-caliber industry leaders, executives, and stakeholders. Mr. George Saroglou, President and COO and Mr. Panagiotis Tsakos Jr. accepted the award on behalf of the Company. TEN’s counterparties, and its seafarers underscore the collective commitment, dedication, and excellence that define the organization’s long-standing industry presence and performance.

ABOUT TEN LTD.

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

