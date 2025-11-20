TEN, Ltd. Reports Profits for the Nine Months and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Declares Common Share Dividend of $1

$4 billion in Minimum Contracted Revenue

Gross Revenues of $577 million and net income of $103 million, or $2.75 per share

$1.00 New Common Share Dividend, following $0.60 July 2025 Semi- Annual Payment

Dynamic growth – 20 Vessel Total Newbuilding Program Including Three VLCCs

Stronger Tanker Fundamentals Supported by Market Tightness and Geopolitics

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (TEN) (NYSE: TEN) (the “Company”) today reported results (unaudited) for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

NINE MONTHS 2025 SUMMARY RESULTS

TEN’s fleet generated $577 million in gross revenues resulting in approx. $171 million in operating income inclusive of $12.5 million in capital gains from the sale of four older vessels.

The net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $103 million or $2.75 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was $289 million.

Fleet utilization in the first nine months of 2025 increased to 96.2% from 92.2% in the corresponding period of 2024 due to the aforementioned recalibration of fleet employment.

The average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) per vessel per day for the nine months of 2025 remained at a solid $30,703.

Total operating expenses per vessel per day, however, remained competitive at $9,797.

Depreciation and amortization totaled $125.6 million, reflecting the continuous addition of newer and larger vessel classes to the fleet.

Total debt obligations at the end of the 2025 nine-months stood at $1.9 billion.

Interest and finance costs for the nine-months of 2025 were $15 million lower from the 2024 corresponding period, at $72.7 million principally due to lower global interest rates.

At the end of September 2025, TEN’s cash position stood at a healthy $264.3 million after $134.6 million in scheduled principal payments, $178 million in yard predelivery installments and capitalized expenses and $20.3 million in preferred share dividend payments during the first nine months of 2025.

Q3 2025 SUMMARY RESULTS

In the third quarter of 2025, TEN’s gross revenues reached $186.2 million while operating income, after $9 million in gains from the sale of three older vessels, was at $60.5 million.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 increased to $38.3 million translating to $1.05 per share from $26.5 million and $0.67 per share in the third quarter of 2024. A $11.8 million increase.

Preferred dividends for the third quarter of 2025 were $6.8 million, identical to the levels of the 2024 third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was at $95.6 million.

Fleet utilization during the third quarter of 2025 was 95%.

Average TCE per vessel per day in the third quarter of 2025 was $30,601.

Operating expenses per vessel per day in the third quarter of 2025 remained at a competitive $9,904, the result of efficient vessel management by TEN’s technical managers.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2025 experienced a $5.0 million drop from the 2024 third quarter levels and settled at $9.2 million.

Depreciation and amortization expenses during the third quarter of 2025 were in line with the continuous addition of newer and larger vessel classes to the fleet at $42.4 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On October 1, 2025, TEN took delivery, from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea, of the eco scrubber suezmax tanker Silia T which simultaneously entered a minimum three-year employment to a major US oil concern.

On October 24, 2025, Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO of TEN was honored at the annual “Chrysanthemum Ball” Gala in New York, a leading social and philanthropic event. This year’s event paid tribute to Mr. Tsakos’s enduring contribution to the global maritime industry and his lifelong dedication to philanthropy, education, and community welfare.

In November 2025, TEN extended for a minimum two years, its VLCC Dias to a US major concern with an accretive minimum rate and profit-sharing features.

CORPORATE AFFAIRS – COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution to holders of TEN’s common stock of $1.00 per share, $0.50 of which to be paid on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025, and $0.50 on February 19, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026.

On July 18, 2025, TEN paid a dividend of $0.60 per share to common shareholders.

Since the Company’s NYSE listing in 2002, TEN has consistently demonstrated its commitment to reward long-standing shareholders, having distributed over $945 million in common and preferred share dividends.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

The first nine months of the year have been marked by the turmoil created by tariffs and trade restrictions. The rising global oil demand, low inventories, increasing geopolitical tensions and the uncertainty created by the IMO delayed decision, has further strengthened freight rates and asset prices.

In this exciting environment, TEN continues to navigate steadily, safely and increasingly profitably. With growing interest from oil majors for long-term contracts at attractive rates, management is pursuing fixtures that offer cash flow visibility and upside potential.

“With a fleet value in excess of $6 billion including an aggressive new-building program, TEN is increasing its critical mass in the areas it operates as it divests from its first-generation assets,” Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO, commented. “With 62 vessels in the water and 20 under construction, many on long-term employment to major oil concerns, TEN will continue to provide an attractive proposition to those looking to participate in the energy transportation universe going forward,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

TEN’s CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM

# Name Type Delivery (exp) Status Employment CONVENTIONAL TANKERS 1 Dr Irene Tsakos Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2025 DELIVERED Yes 2 Silia T Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q4 2025 DELIVERED Yes 3 Delos T MR – Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026 Under Construction TBA 4 Dilon MR – Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026 Under Construction TBA 5 TBN Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2027 Under Construction TBA 6 TBN Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q3 2027 Under Construction TBA 7 TBN Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q4 2027 Under Construction TBA 8 TBN VLCC - Scrubber Fitted Q4 2027 Under Construction TBA 9 TBN VLCC - Scrubber Fitted Q1 2028 Under Construction TBA 10 TBN VLCC – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2028 Under Construction TBA 11 TBN Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q3 2028 Under Construction TBA 12 TBN Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted Q3 2028 Under Construction TBA SHUTTLE TANKERS 13 Athens 04 DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2025 DELIVERED Yes 14 Paris 24 DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2025 DELIVERED Yes 15 Anfield DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2026 Under Construction Yes 16 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2027 Under Construction Yes 17 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2027 Under Construction Yes 18 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q1 2028 Under Construction Yes 19 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2028 Under Construction Yes 20 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2028 Under Construction Yes 21 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q3 2028 Under Construction Yes 22 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2028 Under Construction Yes 23 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2028 Under Construction Yes 24 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q4 2028 Under Construction Yes



ABOUT TEN LTD.

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Conference Call Details:

As announced previously, today, Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond what is included in the earnings press release.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877-405-1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201- 689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Tsakos” to the operator and/or conference ID 13757066.

Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers. Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com



TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 (unaudited) September 30 (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA 2025 2024 2025 2024 Voyage revenues $ 186,228 $ 200,158 $ 576,588 $ 615,801 Voyage expenses 27,385 35,059 95,365 118,482 Charter hire expense 3,382 3,503 9,985 14,611 Vessel operating expenses 52,269 49,088 154,578 147,416 Depreciation and amortization 42,417 41,335 125,637 118,356 General and administrative expenses 9,220 14,222 32,363 29,453 Gain on sale of vessels (8,902 ) - (12,456 ) (48,662 ) Total expenses 125,771 143,207 405,472 379,656 Operating income 60,457 56,951 171,116 236,145 Interest and finance costs, net (23,710 ) (32,209 ) (72,690 ) (87,407 ) Interest income 2,127 3,217 7,665 11,152 Other, net (3 ) 46 (24 ) 120 Total other expenses, net (21,586 ) (28,946 ) (65,049 ) (76,135 ) Net income 38,871 28,005 106,067 160,010 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (530 ) (1,465 ) (3,178 ) (3,051 ) Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 38,341 $ 26,540 $ 102,889 $ 156,959 Effect of preferred dividends (6,750 ) (6,750 ) (20,250 ) (20,250 ) Undistributed income allocated to non-vested restricted common stock (326 ) - (887 ) (481 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 31,265 $ 19,790 $ 81,752 $ 136,228 Earnings per share, basic and diluted attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited common stockholders $ 1.05 $ 0.67 $ 2.75 $ 4.62 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 29,816,603 29,505,603 29,713,506 29,505,603 BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30 December 31 2025

2024

Cash 264,324 348,312 Other assets 178,436 192,035 Vessels, net 3,101,486 2,919,783 Advances for vessels under construction 355,764 246,392 Total assets $ 3,900,010 $ 3,706,522 Debt and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 1,905,133 1,747,094 Other liabilities 154,932 192,231 Stockholders' equity 1,839,945 1,767,197 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,900,010 $ 3,706,522 Three months ended Nine months ended OTHER FINANCIAL DATA September 30 September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 85,460 $ 59,657 $ 201,404 $ 219,879 Net cash used in investing activities $ (166,973 ) $ (66,349 ) $ (403,097 ) $ (422,861 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 58,617 $ (29,328 ) $ 117,705 $ 172,189 TCE per ship per day $ 30,601 $ 32,539 $ 30,703 $ 33,390 Operating expenses per ship per day $ 9,904 $ 9,188 $ 9,797 $ 9,306 Vessel overhead costs per ship per day $ 1,636 $ 2,493 $ 1,921 $ 1,741 11,540 11,681 11,718 11,047 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels during period 61.2 62.0 61.7 61.8 Number of vessels at end of period 61.0 62.0 61.0 62.0 Average age of fleet at end of period Years 10.1 10.0 10.1 10.0 Dwt at end of period (in thousands) 7,591 7,613 7,591 7,613 Time charter employment - fixed rate Days 3,440 3,044 9,281 8,529 Time charter and pool employment - variable rate Days 1,469 1,484 4,987 4,237 Spot voyage employment at market rates Days 431 767 1,938 2,835 Total operating days 5,340 5,295 16,206 15,601 Total available days 5,634 5,704 16,850 16,921 Utilization 94.8 % 92.8 % 96.2 % 92.2 % Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited $ 38,341 $ 26,540 $ 102,889 $ 156,959 Depreciation and amortization 42,417 41,335 125,637 118,356 Interest Expense 23,710 32,209 72,690 87,407 Gain on sale of vessels (8,902 ) - (12,456 ) (48,662 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,566 $ 100,084 $ 288,760 $ 314,060 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures: (i) TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 29 days lost for the third quarter and 177 days for the nine-month period of 2025 and 108 days for the prior year quarter of 2024 and 378 days for nine-month period of 2024, respectively, as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis. (ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award. (iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award. (iv) Adjusted EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not incur corporation tax.





