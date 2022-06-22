HFMA and IHF announce online healthcare finance training for Eastern Mediterranean Region

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association and the International Hospital Federation announced today the launch of the IHF-HFMA Business of Healthcare online training for hospital financial managers in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.



Hospital financial management includes the planning, organizing, directing and evaluating of all financial activities. With financial realities playing a central role in many of the decisions in today’s health systems, the financial managers play a central role.

IHF CEO Ronald Lavater said this new program exemplifies its goal of furthering international collaborations.

“At the IHF, building the capabilities of leaders in the healthcare sector through international collaboration is central to our mission,” Lavater said. “We’re pleased to have worked in partnership with HFMA, and in connection with our regional World Health Organization network, to develop this program and expand our training offerings. The development of this program will help nonfinance healthcare personnel better understand and apply financial principles in the Mediterranean Region. This program is completely online, allowing participants to learn when it is most convenient for them.”

HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA, said the new Eastern Mediterranean Region offering will promote the exchange of knowledge about healthcare finance among nations.

“Collaborating with the IHF is another step forward in advancing the international dialog on healthcare finance,” Fifer said. “This program has a very accessible approach to the fundamentals of financial management, with content refined by the IHF and its network for an international audience.”

To access the IHF-HFMA Business of Healthcare EMR Version, please visit learn.hfma.org.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 87,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About the International Hospital Federation

Established in 1929, the IHF is a global not-for-profit, non-governmental membership organization. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the IHF is the global voice of hospitals and health systems. The IHF provides its members with a platform for knowledge exchange and networking with different actors in the health sector, to improve the standard, quality and level of service delivery.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Media Relations, HFMA

bdennison@hfma.org

Katherine Bennett

Communications and Engagement Manager, IHF Secretariat

katherine.bennett@ihf-fih.org