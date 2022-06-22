Leading In-Home Care and Senior Care Franchise Always Best Care Selects Viventium as a Preferred Vendor to Simplify Home Care Payroll and HR

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software, has been selected as a preferred vendor by Always Best Care, an award-winning in-home care, senior care, assisted living placement services, and skilled home health care franchise. The adoption of Viventium software will provide Always Best Care franchisees with an opportunity to streamline their administrative processes through automation while enhancing the caregiver experience through pay transparency, ease of use, and flexible pay options.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a leading in-home care and senior care franchise committed to providing its franchisees with in-home-care- and senior-care-specific human capital management software,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium CEO. “By adopting Viventium, Always Best Care is ensuring its franchisees have reliable support with regard to efficiency, compliance, and caregiver retention. We’re proud to have been selected by Always Best Care and look forward to providing their franchisees with robust in-home care and senior care technology.”



Always Best Care chose Viventium for its industry-specific solutions and ability to make payroll and HR easier and more efficient for franchisees. In addition to award-winning software built for in-home care and senior care, Always Best Care will benefit from Viventium’s full suite of services and integrations with other leading in-home care and senior care technology companies.



“We continue to look for strategic vendor alliances that provide value-added solutions for our franchisees while providing them with an opportunity to streamline their operations,” said David Caesar, Senior Vice President of Franchise Training and Support. “Viventium gives us the ability to meet both of these objectives.”

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services market which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on Twitter.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company’s clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care’s solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

