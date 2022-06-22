Chargebee Earns 2022 US Great Place to Work Certification™

San Francisco, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee, the leading global subscription management platform, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the United States for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Chargebee. This year, 96% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 39% points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Chargebee is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We’re excited to become Great Place to Work Certified™ in the US, following our previous certification in India at the end of last year,” said RU Srinivas, Senior Vice President of People at Chargebee. “Chargebee was built as a global, employee-first, company and we’re thrilled to earn recognition for providing a great workplace in multiple locations across the world. Our leadership team recognizes that we would not have accrued or many accolades without our dedicated team and we thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

Chargebee believes that for its customers to do their best and for the business to remain healthy, focus needs to be placed on its own employees. The company’s culture is built around four key values that include:

Be Curious Approach with Empathy Have Bias for Action Practice Customer-Centricity

As a global company, remote-first company, Chargebee has stood up to the rigors of modern work-life, building an adaptive workplace with more than 1,200 home offices across 21 time zones. The company has implemented several new employee-focused programs within the last few years and offers an outstanding and flexible work environment with unique benefits, including uncapped paid time off (PTO), the first Friday of every month off and two weeks of leave for every employee every year after they have been with the company for one year, in addition to traditional benefits including Employee Stock Options, full insurance coverage and generous parental leave.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

