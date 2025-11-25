Chargebee Selected by Future to Power Global Subscription Growth

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee, a leading billing and monetisation platform, today announced that Future, the global platform for specialist media, has selected Chargebee as its enterprise subscription management partner in a multi-year agreement that will transform subscription operations across Future’s portfolio of more than seventy print and digital magazine brands.

The partnership accelerates Future’s evolution as an innovative, digitally-driven media company by unifying its billing and subscription systems under Chargebee’s end-to-end monetisation platform.

“As Future builds on its strong foundation as a multi-platform business, we needed a partner that could match both the scale of our ambitions and the complexity of our operations,” said Joel Griffiths, SVP of Magazines, Subscriptions & Events + Sports, Knowledge & Science at Future. “Chargebee stood out for its depth of capabilities across print and digital, its proven track record with our global media peers, and its clear commitment to innovation. The Chargebee platform will give us the flexibility to experiment, optimise, and deliver seamless experiences to our audiences across every brand and channel.”

“Future represents the very best of a modern media company: bold, data-driven, and customer-obsessed,” said Brian Clark, President of GTM at Chargebee. “We’re proud to be its partner in unifying billing operations across print and digital subscriptions and in building the foundation for its next decade of growth. With Chargebee, Future can now move faster as it experiments with pricing, automates revenue operations, and delivers unified cross-brand experiences that keep millions of subscribers engaged and loyal.”

Protecting print, powering digital

Future selected the Chargebee platform for its ability to protect and strengthen the company’s print revenue while powering its next phase of digital subscription growth. With a proven track record supporting leading global media companies, Chargebee will streamline print and digital subscription operations and consolidate subscriber experiences across every Future brand and channel.

Dynamic monetisation for the next era of media

Future’s partnership with Chargebee signals a shift toward more flexible, data-driven monetisation models in the media sector. With a single source of truth for subscriber data, pricing, and performance, Future can rapidly test and launch new bundles, offers, and subscription types across its diverse portfolio. Chargebee’s platform empowers media businesses to evolve their pricing and packaging strategies in real time, respond to market shifts, and capture new revenue streams without requiring heavy engineering or operational lift.

From hybrid print-and-digital bundles to personalised content access and promotional experimentation, Chargebee provides the agility that empowers publishers like Future to stay ahead of the fast-changing dynamics of media consumption and audience engagement.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is a leading provider of billing and monetisation solutions, empowering businesses with recurring revenue models to streamline revenue and finance operations, capture actionable insights, and drive growth.

Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Zapier, LegalZoom, Lambda, Freshworks, DeepL, Condé Nast, and Pret a Manger, and is proud to have been consistently recognised by customers as a Leader in Subscription Management on G2. To learn more about how Chargebee can help unlock and maximise revenue growth, visit Chargebee.com.

About Future

Future is a leading global specialist media company offering trusted, expert content that builds engaged communities and drives valuable consumer action. Future reaches passionate, premium audiences at scale across every touchpoint, including through its specialist websites, magazines, events, newsletters and social spaces. Future's unique portfolio spans technology, games, fashion, beauty, home interest, finance, news, sports, music, entertainment and B2B. The company’s roster of market-leading brands includes Marie Claire, Who What Wear, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, PC Gamer, The Week, Go.Compare, Homes & Gardens, Kiplinger, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show. For more information, visit https://futureplc.com.