Chargebee Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications

Global, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee , a leading billing and monetization platform, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications .1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Chargebee is placed furthest for Completeness of Vision among evaluated vendors.

This marks the second consecutive year Chargebee has been positioned as a Leader in the report.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner evaluation for the second year running,” said Krish Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder at Chargebee . “We believe being positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision underscores the depth of our innovation and the strength of our platform in enabling global enterprises to modernize and scale their financial operations with agility. As every industry transforms with AI, the ability to continuously evolve pricing, packaging, and monetization strategies has become as critical to competitive advantage as product-market fit.”

“As we deploy the world’s most advanced supercomputers for superintelligence, we need a billing platform that can scale with the complexity of our hybrid business model and support self-serve cloud, enterprise contracts, and everything in between,” said Varun Singh, Head of Information Systems at Lambda . “Chargebee’s flexibility, extensibility, and roadmap align with our own commitment to build the underlying infrastructure that powers mission-critical AI workloads.”

Monetization Is Now a Critical Growth Lever

Enterprises are rethinking how they create and capture value. Software and SaaS companies are moving beyond the pure-play, license-based business model that has defined the past two decades and are adopting more flexible approaches that include usage-based, pay-as-you-go, and outcome-based pricing. Companies with the flexibility to combine and test multiple pricing models are achieving profit margin improvements at more than twice the rate of those using purely usage-based models, according to recent research from Chargebee .2

But finding product-market fit for new offerings is now only the starting point. Innovators must also master how they measure, articulate, price, and package the value they deliver, all while navigating the new cost implications of AI-powered solutions.

“As agentic AI reshapes how customers use Zapier, Chargebee has let us simplify pricing to a subscription plus pay-as-you-go model, run rapid experiments, and stand up flexible enterprise contracts without tying up engineering,” said Ryan Roccon, CFO at Zapier . “That blend of customer transparency and operational agility across finance, product, and sales is exactly what we need to support our scale.”

“With Chargebee, we can seamlessly launch pricing that scales to millions of users,” said Ana Garcia, VP of Data & Platform Engineering at LegalZoom . “As we build AI into our product to deliver a seamless customer experience, Chargebee’s forward-thinking platform and deep expertise have helped us execute complex pricing strategies with speed and precision.”

Recognitions and a Relentless Record of Innovation

Chargebee’s recognition by Gartner as a Leader for the second consecutive year comes on the heels of a series of major 2025 product milestones that underscore its commitment to innovation and customer success.

As people adjust to buying and using AI, companies must be able to track and reflect product usage, event costs, token limits, credit rollovers, and service consumption in their customer-facing applications and invoices. And, this metered information needs to sync in near real-time across vendors’ internal billing and finance infrastructure to unify quoting, invoicing, collections, and revenue recognition.

To support the volume and latency requirements of Chargebee’s rapidly scaling AI customers — and to align product usage with the pricing, packaging, and SKU definitions already built into Chargebee’s product catalog for subscription and recurring revenue plans — Chargebee opted to build native metering and usage billing functionality into its platform, rather than outsourcing or partnering on these critical capabilities.

Chargebee’s recurring revenue monetization and AI offerings are expanding to include:

Support for high volumes of daily usage events: companies can track, meter, and invoice for high volumes of usage events at rates up to 200K events per second.

companies can track, meter, and invoice for high volumes of usage events at rates up to 200K events per second. Predictive churn and expansion workflows , which use AI and machine learning to pinpoint at-risk customers and trigger preventative retention and proactive upsell plays.

, which use AI and machine learning to pinpoint at-risk customers and trigger preventative retention and proactive upsell plays. AI-powered cancel offers , which reduce voluntary churn and strengthen customer loyalty with relevant offers and messaging embedded in cancellation flows.

, which reduce voluntary churn and strengthen customer loyalty with relevant offers and messaging embedded in cancellation flows. AI-powered revenue recovery, integrated from the recent acquisition of payments intelligence and analytics provider Inai , that augments Chargebee’s built-in smart dunning capabilities with extensive data enrichment and machine learning.

With these innovations, Chargebee seamlessly supports usage- and subscription-based pricing across the end-to-end revenue lifecycle, from customer acquisition, quoting, and growth; to invoicing and collecting; to customer retention and payment optimization; all the way through to tax, compliance, and recognizing revenue.

“Chargebee has been instrumental in helping us bring precision and flexibility to our subscription strategy and operation,” said Adam Lifshitz, Senior Director of Product for Subscriptions at Condé Nast .

Chargebee Drives Growth Across AI, SaaS, and Consumer Subscriptions

From enterprise SaaS to next-generation AI startups and fast-moving consumer brands, businesses across industries are turning to Chargebee to modernize their approach to monetization and scale with confidence:

“At Gorgias, we’re building the future of conversational commerce and helping merchants turn every customer interaction into a revenue opportunity,” said Kunal Agarwal, CFO at Gorgias . “We innovate faster than legacy systems, and Chargebee gives us the flexibility to scale sustainably and align our pricing with the real value we deliver to our customers. With Chargebee, we can focus on innovation, while remaining confident that our pricing model and billing operations support our success.”

From tried-and-true subscription management to complex usage-based pricing and optimized growth and retention, Chargebee provides the foundation for flexibility and innovation across industries.

“Chargebee helped us move from a maintenance-heavy revenue stack to a best-in-class billing foundation, freeing our engineers to focus on building the world’s best matchmaking apps,” said Tobias Plaputta, CTO at Spark Networks . “Chargebee’s rapid innovation and global regulatory support have allowed us to scale with speed and offer transparent pricing that matches the value we deliver to our users.”

Chargebee has also accelerated global expansion this year, with the announcement of two new offices in Dublin, Ireland , and Chennai, India .

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant Evaluation

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables companies to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Chargebee’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at this link .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is a leading provider of billing and monetization solutions, empowering businesses with recurring revenue models to streamline revenue and finance operations, capture actionable insights, and drive growth.

Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Zapier, LegalZoom, Lambda, Freshworks, DeepL, Condé Nast, and Pret a Manger, and is proud to have been consistently recognized by customers as a Leader in Subscription Management on G2. To learn more about how Chargebee can help unlock and maximize revenue growth, visit Chargebee.com .

[1] Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications,” Mark Lewis, Robert Anderson, October 13, 2025.

[2] Source: Chargebee, 2025 State of Recurring Revenue & Monetization, June 5, 2025.