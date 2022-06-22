AMD Appoints Mathew Hein as Chief Strategy Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Mathew Hein is joining the company as chief strategy officer and senior vice president of corporate development, effective June 27, 2022. Hein will be responsible for advancing the company’s strategy across an expanded market for high-performance and adaptive computing solutions and will work closely with the AMD executive team to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. Hein will report to AMD Chair and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su.



“The need for high-performance and adaptive computing products is only increasing, as the world demands more compute to power every aspect of our daily lives,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “Mat is a seasoned strategist with deep industry experience and a proven track record of architecting transformative growth opportunities, including our recent acquisition of Xilinx. He is a strong addition to our executive team as we continue to grow our business and capitalize on the right opportunities to drive a leadership position and greater market share for our portfolio of high-performance and adaptive products.”

Hein brings extensive experience in strategic planning and business development, technology investment banking and capital raising transactions for established and emerging growth companies in the semiconductor, high-performance computing and broader technology markets. He joins AMD from DBO Partners, where he served as lead advisor to AMD on a number of opportunities. Prior to DBO, Hein spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley in a variety of leadership positions, including managing director of the Technology Investment Banking Group and global head of Semiconductor Banking. Hein was named a Top Investment Banker in North America for 2020 by MergerLinks.

