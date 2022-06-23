Three New Top Managers To Join Telia Lietuva

English Lithuanian

The Board of Telia Lietuva has approved a new structure of the Company and appointed the heads of the Consumer, Marketing, and Digitisation & Analytics units from within the Company.

The changes in the Company's management are related to Nortautas Luopas, the current Head of Consumer and Digital & Analytics, leaving the Company as of 30 June 2022 to continue his career overseas.

"These appointments demonstrate opportunities for people to grow within our organisation and ensure a strong pipeline of talents across the various structures of the Company. It is also in line with our commitment to the values of diversity, both in terms of internal careers, age, gender, different experiences or culture. A flatter corporate structure will also contribute to our strategic goals of providing the best service and support to our customers," says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia Lietuva.

From 1 July 2022, Elina Dapkevičienė will head Telia Lietuva's Consumer unit. Until now, she was the Head of the Home Services Segment team, responsible for commerce, pricing and offers of Internet, TV and mobile services. Elina Dapkevičienė has been with the Telia Group since 2014, prior to which she worked for two of the largest global food and consumer goods companies.

From 1 July 2022, the Marketing will be moved from Consumer unit into separate team and will be headed by Vaida Jurkonienė, the current lead of Marketing team. She has been in Telia Group since 2014 and was responsible for the Company's marketing and image campaigns. Vaida Jurkonienė has previously in charge of the common Marketing and Communications unit, was responsible for the strategy of Teo and Omnitel’s merger and the introduction of the new Telia brand into the Lithuanian market.

Diana Gold will head the Digitisation & Analytics unit from 1 September 2022, having previously been Head of IT at Common Products and Services. She has been with Telia Group since 2015 and was responsible for the development, quality and smooth operation of IT services across the Group's companies in accordance with SAFe and ITIL frameworks. Diana Gold has worked in various international technology and IT business development companies.

As it was announced in April, Daina Večkytė has been appointed as the Company's new Head of Finance as of 4 July 2022. She succeeds Arūnas Lingė, who left the Company on 29 April 2022.