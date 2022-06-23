Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiary SendCloud Partners with Cloud Computing Service Platform UCloud to Jointly Boost Customer Reach

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”) has entered into a strategic partnership with UCloud Technology Co., Ltd. ("UCloud"). Leveraging its years of technical expertise and experience in email services, SendCloud will help UCloud enhance its customer reach. This partnership is a testament to SendCloud’s leading position and strong capabilities in email and SMS messaging services.



UCloud is an independently-operated secure cloud computing service platform. As a pure independent cloud business, UCloud is free of potential conflicts of interest with its customers. UCloud has developed a series of cloud computing products such as IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service), big data platform, and AI service platform. With deep insight into the various needs of the Internet and traditional enterprises, UCloud provides comprehensive industry solutions including public cloud, hybrid cloud, private cloud, and proprietary cloud solutions.

SendCloud is a leading email API platform in China that provides customers with email and SMS services. Since its launch in 2013, SendCloud has provided tens of thousands of enterprise customers with reliable, efficient and secure email and SMS services, as well as other service-related accurate and timely analysis reports.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com