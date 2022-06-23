OTC Markets Group Welcomes Anacortes Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XYZ; OTCQX: XYZFF), a company which owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Northern Peru, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Anacortes Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Anacortes Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “XYZFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

James Currie, P. Eng, CEO of Anacortes Mining, said, “We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States. As we continue to advance the Tres Cruces oxide and sulphide gold deposit, we look forward to seeing the results of our recently commenced 3,000- to 4,000-metre drill program. We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company’s securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at the Tres Cruces Gold Project to the U.S. market.”

About Anacortes Mining Corp.

Anacortes owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Northern Peru. Tres Cruces is one of the highest-grade oxide deposits globally and hosts oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 oz at 1.65 g/t gold and inferred resources of 104,000 oz at 1.26 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 oz of high-grade leachable gold at 1.28 g/t gold. Anacortes is well capitalized and intends to aggressively advance the oxide resource at Tres Cruces through feasibility and to production under an open-pit, heap-leach scenario. Additionally, Anacortes will continue to seek further growth opportunities in the Americas, with the goal of creating the next mid-tier multi asset gold producer. For more information visit: www.anacortesmining.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Anacortes Mining Corp. Investor Relations Contact:

Kin Communications Inc.; +1 (604) 684-6730, xyz@kincommunications.com