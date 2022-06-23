Sharp Canada Launches Next Generation of AQUOS BOARD® Interactive Displays

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, is excited to introduce the next generation of AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays. Available in three sizes, the PNL862B: 86" Class (85.6" diagonal), PNL752B: 75" Class (74.5" diagonal) and PNL652B: 65" Class (64.5" diagonal) displays are perfect for higher education classrooms and / or corporate meeting spaces that require quick, responsive operation and smart, integrated collaboration tools.

The PNL2B AQUOS BOARD® range of smart interactive displays combines genuine "4K reading and writing" and an intuitive Pen-on-Paper® user experience with Sharp's PrecisionTouch and zero bonding technology. The single USB-C connector makes it simple to walk into a room, plug in your device and start collaborating straightaway. In addition, a built-in wireless connectivity application allows users to wirelessly present their content on the AQUOS BOARD® display screen quickly and easily. A variety of operating systems are supported including Windows®, Android™, iOS®, macOS®, iPadOS®, Chrome™ OS. The PNL2B AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays also feature an integrated controller with whiteboard, overlay and wireless functionality.

Other features, such as open architecture design, the ability to easily connect to various types of PC sources and the latest high-speed, high-bandwidth USB-C port, provide for exceptional flexibility and freedom of use. To ensure online meetings or class experiences look and sound the best they can be, the PNL2B AQUOS BOARD® range of smart interactive displays supports the optional PNZCMS1 AV soundbar, a 6-element microphone array with 8 watts of crystal-clear audio along with 4K Ultra HD video resolution. A range of standard software to help get the most out of meetings and presentations are included for added productivity, such as: Sharp Pen Software, Sharp Touch Viewer™ Software and Bytello Share wireless casting app.

“We are excited to introduce the PNL2B AQUOS BOARD® series because it truly brings efficiency and high performance to any workspace or classroom. The series helps in building a dynamic and engaging environment with the ability to connect those near and far. The series boasts brightness of 400 nit (cd/m2). It has a significantly upgraded operational system that supports Android 9.0 and includes three HDMI for enhanced connectivity. The new PNL2B series is an innovative solution with a seamless, easy to use interactive experience,” said Alex Litvinov, Product Marketing Manager, Visual Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada.

The PNL2B AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays are available for shipping immediately and PNZCMS1 AV Soundbar is expected to ship in August. Orders may be placed immediately. Click here to learn more: https://bit.ly/3QEaeok

Media Inquiries: Manali Jain, Manager Brand & Marketing Communications, Sharp Electronics of Canada, Email: jainm@sharpsec.com | Direct: 416-357-2914

