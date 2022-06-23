eXp World Holdings Shareholders Elect Monica Weakley to the Board of Directors

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) this week announced the election of Monica Weakley to the Company’s board of directors, effective June 20, 2022.



“We are very excited to welcome Monica, whose strong leadership and sense of purpose and service will offer an important voice of the agent to our Board,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, CEO and Chairman of eXp World Holdings. “Monica’s advocacy for those just starting out in the industry as well as for experienced agents in need of a guiding hand is a reflection of her personal journey of sacrifice and caring for others.”

Weakley is a top-producing eXp Realty agent who is dual-licensed in Ohio and Kentucky, where she focuses on the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky markets. She is also a member of the eXp Realty Agent Advisory Council and has a coaching business, “My Coach Monica.”

Prior to becoming a real estate agent in 2003, Weakley worked in radio advertising for many years, but always had a passion for real estate. Before joining eXp Realty in 2017, she was a team leader at a major brokerage for many years, running the largest office in the Cincinnati area.

“I’m beyond honored to join the eXp World Holdings Board of Directors,” said Weakley. “I am passionate about representing the agents’ viewpoint to recognize their extraordinary contributions. I look forward to joining the eXp leadership team with a focus on continued iteration on the best agent value proposition in the industry.”

The other existing eXp World Holdings Board of Director members were reelected, including: Dan Cahir, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Sapling Capital, LLC; Darren Jacklin, real estate investor and Managing Director of Grandeur Capital Corp.; Gene Frederick, longtime real estate investor and executive; Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty; Randall Miles, investment banker and Managing Partner at SCM Capital Group; and Sanford. Weakley will serve a one-year term on the Board and will fill the seat of eXp Realty agent Fee Gentry.

“I would like to thank Fee for her strong voice and contributions during her two-year tenure on the Board,” said Sanford. “You cannot find a more passionate individual than Fee, as evidenced not only by her strong leadership and support in getting our ONE eXp initiative off the ground, but by her consistent drumbeat to make us all be a little more sensitive and aware of people’s differences and that we are all equal.”

