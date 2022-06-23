Global Mine Detection System Market Report 2021-2028: Annual Growth of 7.9% Fueled by Key Players MBDA, BAE Systems, Chemring Group, DCD, Israel Aerospace Industries & More

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mine Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment, Detection Capability, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mine detection system market was valued at US$ 4,870.78 million in 2021 to US$ 8,286.55 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.



With the rising security threats and border disputes, there has been an increase in the usage of mine detection systems for instant area clearance and detection of mines.

Countries such as Afghanistan, the US, Iran, and India are facing immense threats from mines and are adopting various methods to decrease these threats, further driving the mine detection system market growth.



The growth of the mine detection system market in North America is attributed to the rise in investments in mine detection technologies due to the increasing terrorist activities. Factors such as a rise in border disputes and security threats are propelling the growth of the mine detection system market in Europe.



The mine detection system market is segmented on the basis of deployment, detection capability, and end user. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into vehicle mounted and handheld. In 2021, the handheld segment led the market and accounted for a larger market share. Based on detection capability, the market is bifurcated into above surface and underground. In 2021, the underground segment led the market and accounted for a larger market share. Based on end user, the mine detection system market is bifurcated into defense and homeland security. In 2021, the defense segment led the market and accounted for a larger market share. By geography, the mine detection system market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share of the global mine detection system market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Mine Detection System Market Landscape



5. Mine Detection System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 New Product Development

5.1.2 Rise in Procurement of Mine Detection Systems

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Adoption Across Developing Countries and False Alarms

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Integration of Mine Detection Systems with Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Honeybees for Mine Detection

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Mine Detection System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Mine Detection System Global Overview

6.2 Mine Detection System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Mine Detection System Market Analysis - By Deployment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mine Detection System Market, By Deployment (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Vehicle Mounted

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Vehicle Mounted: Mine Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Hand Held

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Hand Held: Mine Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Mine Detection System Market Analysis - By Detection Capability

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mine Detection System Market, By Detection Capability (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Above Surface

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Above Surface: Mine Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Underground

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Underground: Mine Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Mine Detection System Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mine Detection System Market, By End User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Defense

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Defense: Mine Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Homeland Security

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Homeland Security: Mine Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Mine Detection System Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Mine Detection System Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



12. Industry Landscape



Companies Mentioned

MBDA

BAE Systems

Chemring Group PLC

DCD Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Mine Kafon LAB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Schiebel Corporation

