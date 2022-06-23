ASAPP AutoTranscribe, World’s Most Accurate Real-time Speech-to-Text Technology for Contact Centers, Now Available as API

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP, Inc., the AI Cloud company for Contact Centers launched AutoTranscribe —the most accurate , real-time, speech-to-text transcription service.



ASAPP has built a world-class speech team with the goal of providing the fastest and best transcription accuracy in the contact center environment. AutoTranscribe operates at the highest level to make agents more efficient and provide deep insights into voice interactions.

“ASAPP has a dedicated team of natural language processing (NLP) and speech researchers who are advancing state-of-the art in automatic speech recognition (ASR) and task-oriented dialogue. AutoTranscribe is designed to operate in a complex, noisy contact center environment at millisecond speeds with the highest real-time transcription accuracy in the industry,” said ASAPP Chief Scientist Ryan McDonald. “Our AutoTranscribe models are pushing the highest level of development in neural end-to-end ASR incorporating ASAPP-driven advances in architectures and training strategies. We have a dedicated team of researchers who are 100% focused on building highly accurate and scalable solutions that are specific to the contact center.”

According to Forrester, “Analyzing the unstructured data of customer interactions over text or voice enables a number of use cases of interest to CX pros. They augment quality assurance teams’ ability to coach agents and improve training. They also help identify not only when and with what customers are struggling but also why — and at scale. More organizations are tapping into the power of speech and speech-to-text to achieve a more holistic view of the CX, analyzing sources like agent notes, speech, social media, and survey feedback.”1

With Enterprises historically having to rely on legacy transcription technology that uses generic models and delivers poor accuracy, AutoTranscribe was built to deliver the most accurate transcription at the fastest speed. With exclusive focus on the contact center and the unique context of each customer; ASAPP trains its AI models on the distinct language and acoustics of each business.

AutoTranscribe supports both live call streams and call recordings —plus redaction of personally identifiable information (PII) —via web socket or API. Text of the conversation, with each utterance identified by agent or customer, is delivered via API to the destination end point of choice, seamlessly integrating to your existing environment.

To learn more about AI Services visit: https://www.asapp.com/products/ai-services or read our transcription blog on ‘ Bringing State of the Art Speech Transcription to CX .’

About ASAPP

ASAPP is a research-based artificial intelligence cloud provider committed to solving how enterprises and their customers engage. Inspired by large, complex, and data-rich problems, ASAPP creates state-of-the-art AI technology that covers all facets of the contact center. Leading businesses rely on ASAPP's AI Cloud applications and services to multiply Agent productivity, operationalize real-time intelligence, and delight every customer. To learn more about ASAPP innovations, visit www.asapp.com .

1 “The CX Professional’s Guide to Working with Contact Center Technologies and Leaders.” Forrester, April 2021

