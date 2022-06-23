Launching the Indigenous-SME Magazine Providing Valuable Insights Vital to Indigenous Small Business Success in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous SME Inc. is thrilled to announce the publication of Indigenous SME Magazine, a bi-monthly and digital-only magazine available to the readers for free.



Indigenous SME Inc., a publishing house in Canada dedicated to encouraging and promoting success among Indigenous small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is the brainchild of SK Uddin. His first project was the Canadian Small Business Magazine he founded before focusing on the Indigenous SME publication efforts. Darian Kovacs, an Indigenous business leader with 15 years of experience in marketing, communications, and public relations, is the Co-founder and Editor of The Canadian Indigenous SME Magazine. The magazine is availabe bi-monthly in digital version, penned exclusively for Indigenous small and medium-sized enterprises. Readers can subscribe to the magazine by visiting www.indigenous-sme.ca for free.

Indigenous SME magazine will give Indigenous SMEs the resources and knowledge required to succeed in their business ventures. However, each issue of this publication will also include articles about making a business develop and thrive excellently. In addition, it contains content by Inuit, Metis people, and First Nations and valuable insights from leading industry experts.

The Indigenous SME Magazine will give Indigenous business owners and entrepreneurs a platform to share their journey with the rest of the world. Each post is tailored to Aboriginal subjects and includes material highlighting concerns such as entrepreneurial development and success obstacles. The Indigenous SME Inc. believes it can help indigenous people develop a sustainable future for their respective communities, and supporting their businesses can benefit everyone.

The team of CanadianSME Business Magazine entirely manages the Indigenous-SME Business Magazine since when it comes to developing a stage for Canadian small and mid-sized enterprises to network and acquire valuable insights, they have had much success. There is, however, still potential for development. For example, although CanadianSME is widely recognized for encouraging diversity and inclusion, it fell short of promoting Indigenous-led businesses across Canada.

"The Indigenous-led businesses contribute about $30 billion to the Canadian economy each year. As a result, this network of more than 50,000 firms is unquestionably the backbone that propels Canada's success."

In light of this, Indigenous SME Inc. is pleased to announce the Canadian Indigenous SME Business Magazine launch. We want to be a part of the movement that promotes and advances the growth of Indigenous SMEs across Canada by producing a magazine that will help their success appears to be the first foot in the correct way.

"The prime goal of this magazine is to guarantee that these Indigenous enterprises have access to all the resources and professional knowledge they require to succeed."

The Canadian Indigenous SME Magazine attempts to raise awareness of these underserved voices while also giving information on how small enterprises may thrive. Furthermore, the events provide a platform for Indigenous business owners to share their success stories, inspiring other Indigenous entrepreneurs to start their businesses while fully understanding and knowing the challenges they may face and how to overcome them to prosper in the long run.

“As a global company serving more than 220 countries and territories, we recognize that diversity is defined differently around the world,” states Paul Gaspar, small business director with UPS Canada. “The Indigenous SME Magazine will give focus to the needs and successes within this business community while providing a platform for our Indigenous business leaders to guide us on topics that are specifically important to them.”

Apart from that, the Canadian Indigenous SME Magazine is also going to feature indigenous businesses in Canada, such as Indigenous Business Woman of the month, exclusive content for Indigenous Entrepreneurs, exclusive articles from experts, and interviews with leading Canadian Indigenous business community, as well as feature an Indigenous Small Business of the Day each day.

About Indigenous SME Small Business Magazine

The prime goal of introducing Indigenous SME Small Business Magazine is to ensure that every indigenous person has access, knowledge and resources at their fingertips. Educating them about how to start any business in Canada- whether it's for-profit or not, is our goal and the best way to achieve it is by providing access, resources and tools that can help with their success!