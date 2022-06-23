Memorial Monument Ceremony To Honour Saskatchewan’s Victims of Impaired Driving

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families and friends of innocent people killed in impaired driving crashes join with MADD Canada and emergency responders on Saturday, June 25 for a special ceremony to honour their loved ones at the Saskatchewan Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.

Created in 2019 on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall, the Saskatchewan Memorial Monument offers families and friends a chance to pay tribute to their loved ones. The Monument is etched with the names of 59 people, including two new names added this year. The annual ceremony at the monument includes a candlelight vigil to memorialize these victims, and all who have been impacted by impaired driving.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony of remembrance and the unveiling of new names on the monument.



Date & Time: Saturday, June 25 at 1 p.m. Location: Saskatoon City Hall, 222 3rd Avenue North, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Speakers: Inspector Nolan Berg, Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Rob Hogan, Saskatoon Fire Department Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President

“For the families and friends of those taken in such a sudden and senseless way by this entirely preventable crime, the Memorial Monument is a powerful way to honour the memories of their loved ones,” said MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager Gillian Phillips. “For the public, the Memorial Monument is a compelling reminder of the truly tragic and very real consequences of driving impaired.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and unveiled a new monument in Quebec earlier this week. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia, Ontario and Prince Edward Island.



For more information or to RSVP for the ceremony:

Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-461-4077